Imran Khan's Instagram account hacked, scammers share post lauding Elon Musk

Crypto scammers shared a post lauding Tesla Motors Founder Elon Musk for "donating" three bitcoins after hacking the Instagram account of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI social media head Arslan Khalid told the Dawn newspaper that Khan's account was recovered soon with the help of Instagram's parent company, Meta Platforms.

Impersonating Khan, the hackers shared a screenshot of a tweet from Musk to cash in on his interest in cryptocurrencies.

Not only this but a story was also shared from Khan's account regarding Musk's tweet about winning $100,000.

Khalid revealed that the hackers used Khan's account, which has 7.4 million followers, to promote a scam by sharing a cryptocurrency link.

Another Instagram account, which has now been deleted, posted the same story and post which raised suspicions about hacking.

Pakistan Observer newspaper reported that Khan is not the only PTI member whose account was hacked this year.

Former Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar and the Twitter account of PTI Secretary General were also hacked last week but were recovered after several hours.

Triggering fresh political uncertainty in the South Asian nation amidst a crippling economic crisis, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled to hand control of Punjab to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a candidate backed by Khan.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: