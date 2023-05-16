Imran Khan news LIVE | Pakistan Army's intention to try civilians under military laws 'alarming': Amnesty International

Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb slammed PTI chief Imran Khan sayng that he believed that the violence that rocked the country in the aftermath of his arrest was “peaceful politics”.

Addressing the media in Islamabad, she took exception to Imran’s assertion that the attack of army installations was carried out by agencies — a claim he has yet to provide evidence for.

“But the audio leaks of Murad Saeed suggest otherwise. Instructions were being given to target installations and attack police. Were those orders issued by agencies?”

She further said that Imran had made remarks against the state the day he was detained. “You asked people to carry out arson attacks.”