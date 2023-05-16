Imran Khan news LIVE | Pakistan Army's intention to try civilians under military laws 'alarming': Amnesty International
Story highlights
Imran Khan News Live Updates, May 16, 2023: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is on the offensive ever since being released from police custody last week. He has renewed the call for protests and claimed that 7,000 of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) members have been 'detained' by the Shehbaz Sharif government and the Pakistani Army. Follow WION for all the latest developments
Imran Khan News Live Updates, May 16, 2023: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is on the offensive ever since being released from police custody last week. He has renewed the call for protests and claimed that 7,000 of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) members have been 'detained' by the Shehbaz Sharif government and the Pakistani Army.
Follow WION for all the latest developments
Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International Dinushika Dissanayake has expressed alarm over the Pakistan Army's intentions to try civilians under military rules. He said that the move is against international laws.
"It is alarming to note that the Pakistani Army has stated its intention to try civilians under military laws, possibly in military courts. Trying civilians in military courts is contrary to international law."
🇵🇰Pakistan: Any indication that the trial of civilians could be held in military courts is incompatible with Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law: https://t.co/SMXWQlVBce— Amnesty International South Asia, Regional Office (@amnestysasia) May 16, 2023
The Punjab caretaker government has granted approval for taking action against individuals who were involved in the vandalism of public and private properties, as well as military installations, in accordance with the Pakistan Army Act, reports Dawn.
During a meeting chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a decision was made to take action against the in
Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb slammed PTI chief Imran Khan sayng that he believed that the violence that rocked the country in the aftermath of his arrest was “peaceful politics”.
Addressing the media in Islamabad, she took exception to Imran’s assertion that the attack of army installations was carried out by agencies — a claim he has yet to provide evidence for.
“But the audio leaks of Murad Saeed suggest otherwise. Instructions were being given to target installations and attack police. Were those orders issued by agencies?”
She further said that Imran had made remarks against the state the day he was detained. “You asked people to carry out arson attacks.”
PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz congratulated the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership for organising a peaceful protest for the “supremacy of the Constitution” and an “independent and impartial” Supreme Court.
In a statement posted on the PML-N’s official Twitter account, she pointed out the difference between the May 9 protests by PTI workers , and the PDM protest held outside the Supreme Court yesterday (Monday).
“The people came out on May 15 and not a single leaf was harmed,” Maryam said.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that the country’s political temperature is not decreasing. He made the remarks during an informal conversation with reporters present at the Islamabad High Court, where he was produced in line with the directives issued a day earlier, reports Dawn.
Speaking on the developments, the United States on Monday refused to pick sides but said Pakistanis had the right to protest without violence
A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana corruption case against Imran Khan till June 8 after his lawyers submitted a copy of stay order issued by the Islamabad High Court.
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in a statement said thousands of Imran Khan supporters had been illegally detained in the country. “This is unfavourable for the country and it would be better if we moved towards reconciliation."
Former PM Imran Khan's attorney informed LHC that his client did not have protective bail. The lawyer added that the PTI boss was not seeking protective and requested the case to be sent to a larger bench.
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on PTI chief Imran Khan's plea against his arrest in any related case registered on or after May 9 - the day he was arrested by the Pakistan Rangers from the compounds of the Islamabad High Court.