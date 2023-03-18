Imran Khan Live updates: Former Pak PM's convoy car meets with accident enroute Islamabad court
Imran Khan Live updates: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was headed to Islamabad court on Saturday in the Toshakhana case where one of the vehicles of his convoy had an accident. He appears to have survived unscathed. Pakistani media reported that he is accompanied by a convoy of his party workers, even as stringent security measures have been put in place outside the judicial complex in Islamabad’s G-11, where he is expected to arrive by noon.
The former premier is accused of concealing, in his asset declarations, details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana — the treasury where presents given to government officials from foreign officials are kept. The case is known as the Toshakhana case. It is alleged that he pocketed $36 million from selling three watches gifted to him. It is alleged that he never deposited some gifts in the treasury, violating the rule as a prime minister is allowed to retain the gifts only after paying a certain amount.
Former prime minister Imran Khan said that he will appear before the Islamabad court despite knowing that he will be arrested because he believes in the rule of the law.
In a short video shared from his car, he said, "I want to tell you all that these people [government] have made a plan to arrest me. I am going to court despite knowing they’ll arrest me because I believe in the rule of law.”
چیئرمین عمران خان کا خصوصی بیان۔— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
#چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/8c0l0aC5eC
Footage of Imran Khan's residency, where police broke the main door and entered the property.
Footage of Imran Khan's residency, where Police broke the main door and entered the property. pic.twitter.com/YfTga8lSUD— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) March 18, 2023
A vehicle in the convoy of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan met with an accident as he heads to Islamabad in connection with the hearing into the Toshakhana case, says Pakistani media.
Police broke into the residence of Imran Khan on Saturday and arrested more than 20 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for putting up resistance against the police, Geo News repored.
A policeman told Geo News that they were fired upon from the house but no one was injured. The police operation was launched to clear the area of camps established by the party near Imran Khan's residence after the former prime minister left for Islamabad to attend a court hearing.
“Section 144 is imposed, you are kindly advised to disperse,” police said in an announcement, triggering an angry response from the PTI workers who chanted slogans.
Ex-PM Imran Khan alleged today that the government is going to arrest him despite getting bail.
It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad & the court bec I believe in rule of law. But ill intent of this cabal of crooks shd be clear to all.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023
Supporters greet Imran Khan as he leaves for Islamabad court in Toshakhna case.
Scenes from Lillah interchange, huge welcome for Chairman PTI at every point!! #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/JYJddMVNyR— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
Islamabad police have issued a traffic advisory in light of Imran Khan's journey to the capital city.
The police said that due to tight security measures around the Judicial Complex in G-11, citizens may face difficulty in traffic movement, leading to inconvenience.
Dawn newspaper reported that the Pakistan government has shifted the Toshakhana case hearing venue from the additional sessions court to a comparatively safer Judicial Complex.
This was done following request from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the Islamabad police about its concerns over the security of party chairman Imran Khan.
The Chief Commissioner Office Islamabad issued a notification declaring Court No 1 Judicial Complex at G-11 as the venue for the hearing of the case filed by the district election commissioner against Khan, terming it a "one-time dispensation", according to Dawn