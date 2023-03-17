Imran Khan Live updates | Former Pakistan Prime Minister set to appear before Lahore High Court | Pakistan latest news
Imran Khan News Live updates: Nearly a year after he was ousted from power, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing the possibility of repeating the fate of many previous prime ministers of Pakistan — spending time in prison, over what Khan says are trumpeted-up corruption charges while the 'establishment' maintains otherwise.
The establishment in Pakistan is referred to the Military-Intelligence complex which is widely considered to be the real power behind the semblance of parliamentary democracy in Pakistan.
Khan had been holed up at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park. Earlier this week, clashes erupted when police tried to detain him after he failed to show up at an earlier court hearing in the case. His supporters have barricaded the entry to his Lahore residence with shipping containers and roadblocks after a Pakistani court rejected a petition to suspend the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against the former PM.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan left his Zaman Park residence on Friday afternoon, following which he is set to appear before Lahore High Court. In the visuals posted by Khan's PTI supporters on social media, Khan is seen surrounded by his supporters as he leaves his residence in a bulletproof vehicle.
Imran Khan is scheduled to appear before Lahore High Court on March 17. Khan will supposedly assure the judge that he will appear in-person before the Islamabad sessions court on March 18 in relation to the corruption cases towards which a number of non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued in recent weeks.
"Imran Khan will come to LHC himself and assure the judge that he is ready to go to the Islamabad court," Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry was quoted as saying by The Dawn.
A day after Pakistan's Punjab province's police attempted to arrest Imran Khan, the former prime minister alleged that the state wanted to "torture and kill him in police custody."
"We had reports that they wanted to arrest me so that they torture me first and then kill me," Khan categorically told a group of senior journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.