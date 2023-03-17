Imran Khan Live updates | Former Pakistan Prime Minister set to appear before Lahore High Court | Pakistan latest news

Imran Khan is scheduled to appear before Lahore High Court on March 17. Khan will supposedly assure the judge that he will appear in-person before the Islamabad sessions court on March 18 in relation to the corruption cases towards which a number of non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued in recent weeks.

"Imran Khan will come to LHC himself and assure the judge that he is ready to go to the Islamabad court," Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry was quoted as saying by The Dawn.