Imran Khan arrest LIVE: Ex-Pakistan PM to be taken to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday (August 5) in connection with the Toshakhana case. A district and sessions court in Islamabad convicted Khan, the chairperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sentencing him to three years in prison. According to a report by Geo News, Judge Dilawar rejected Khan's petition seeking inadmissibility of the case and said, "Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman."

Khan also has to pay a fine of Rs 100,000 (Pakistani rupee).

The Toshakhana case accuses Khan, the chairperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of of buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, he received as the prime minister, at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit.

