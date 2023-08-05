Imran Khan arrest LIVE: Ex-Pakistan PM to be taken to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi
Story highlights
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday (August 5) in connection with the Toshakhana case. A district and sessions court in Islamabad convicted Khan, the chairperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sentencing him to three years in prison. According to a report by Geo News, Judge Dilawar rejected Khan's petition seeking inadmissibility of the case and said, "Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman." Khan also has to pay a fine of Rs 100,000 (Pakistani rupee). The Toshakhana case accuses Khan, the chairperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of of buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, he received as the prime minister, at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit. Click here to follow all updates:
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday (August 5) in connection with the Toshakhana case. A district and sessions court in Islamabad convicted Khan, the chairperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sentencing him to three years in prison. According to a report by Geo News, Judge Dilawar rejected Khan's petition seeking inadmissibility of the case and said, "Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman."
Khan also has to pay a fine of Rs 100,000 (Pakistani rupee).
The Toshakhana case accuses Khan, the chairperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of of buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, he received as the prime minister, at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit.
Click here to follow all updates:
recommended stories
recommended stories
Umar Farooq Zahoor, whom Imran khan sold the gifts from Toshakhana, wrote on X, "Alhamdullilah. I am vindicated. Imran Khan found guilty of corruption. The court accepts my account that imran khan sold Graff watch to me for $2 million via Farah Gogi in Dubai. The court and evidence confirmed my facts."
Alhamdullilah. I am vindicated. Imran Khan found guilty of corruption. The court accepts my account that imran khan sold Graff watch to me for $2 million via Farah Gogi in Dubai. The court and evidence confirmed my facts. pic.twitter.com/VWdu0hi0Ww— Umar Farooq Zahoor (@UmarFaroqZahoor) August 5, 2023
Imran Khan has been flown out of Lahore and is now being taken to the Ex-Pak PM to the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Khan was earlier shifted to the Kotlalkpat Jail in Lahore
The former Pakistan prime minister's legal team has reached the Supreme Court to challenge his arrest and also challenge the verdict in the Toshakhana case.
Imran Khan's conviction the Toshakhana case could end his chances of taking part in national elections that have to be held before early November, the news agency Reuters reported on Saturday citing legal experts.
The PTI on Saturday slammed the court's ruling in the Toshakhana case by saying the trial was conducted in the most absurd manner in the country's history.
"...an attempt was made to kill justice at the hands of a biased and morally corrupt judge. The trial judge with blindfolds of bias blindfolded the facts of the case with a specific agenda. Sessions Court's decision is the worst example of political revenge and engineering. A shameful invasion of the Republic and democracy was made through a flawed, ridiculous and without solid legal basis decision. Humayun Dilawar's decision is a desperate attempt to achieve the shameful goals of a level playing field under the London Plan," the PTI said in a statement posted on X, earlier called Twitter.
Following his arrest, Imran Khan has been shifted to the Kotlalkpat Jail in Lahore. He has been sentenced to three years in prison.