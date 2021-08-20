Guards at UK Kabul embassy told they are not eligible for British protection

More than 100 security guards at British embassy in Kabul have been told that there were not eligible for protection from the UK government, said Guardian. The reason given is that they were hired through an outsourced contractor.

The guards have been given informal notices that they no longer have jobs guarding the embassy. Some of these 125 guards have been working for the British embassy for more than a decade. Some of them have reportedly gone into hiding with a feeling of abandonment from the British officials.

The guards have been employed by GardaWorld, a security agency

These guards helped British diplomats get to Kabul airport in order to be evacuated from the country. They were then told by phone that as the embassy was closed, their services were no longer required.

Meanwhile, more than 100 GuardaWorld security guards were evacuated and others were receiving support from the US.