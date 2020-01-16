Family of British explorer return old Buddha statue to Sri Lankan temple

After 100 years it was gifted to a British explorer a Buddha statue of that belongs to a holy religious site has been returned to Sri Lanka.

The statue was gifted to explorer Harry Charles Purvis Bell, known as HCP Bell.

HCP Bell was a British civil servant and the first Commissioner of Archaeology in Ceylon.

Mr Bell had received the statue as a souvenir during a visit to the Buddhist temple in the 19th century, while he was working as a civil servant in Sri Lanka.

Presently HCP Bell's grandson Reverend Kenneth Bell and his little girl Fiona have gone from their homes in Overton, Hampshire to restore the statue to its home inside the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy.