Emirates temporarily suspends passenger services from Pakistan

Emirates has announced that it has temporarily suspended passenger services from Pakistan.

"We regret to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan, from 24 June 04:00 Pakistan LT, until early next week," Dawn quoted the spokesperson for the airline as saying in a press release on Tuesday night.

The statement further said, "In the meantime, Emirates will continue to operate repatriation flights into Pakistan as per the announced schedule, and continue to operate cargo services that support the trade and movement of goods between Pakistan, UAE and our global network."

"We remain in contact with the relevant authorities on requirements to resume services for travellers and look forward to operating our flights again soon. Affected customers will be contacted directly by our service team. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the Emirates added.