/Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush area

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit Afghanistan in the early hours of Saturday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Apart from this, four earthquakes have occurred in Afghanistan in the last 1-7 days, according to the NCS.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan, noted that the country remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes. These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and under-development and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted.