Death toll rises to 35 due to coronavirus in Pakistan; 2,441 infected

The death toll due to coronavirus in Pakistan rose to 35 as with 2,441 infected

Punjab continued to record the highest number of infected cases with 920 patients hospitalized. In Sindh, 783 people were infected. According to the government, 107 people have recovered.

Information minister Shams Mir from Gilgit-Baltistan informed that one person had died due to COVID-19 even as the Sindh government announced a complete lockdown for 12 hours on Friday as the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 32 new coronavirus cases were reported with one person dead in the area as cases in Punjab rose by 69 in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan's Swat region also recorded seven new cases of the virus. According to authorities all seven cases belonged to one family.

