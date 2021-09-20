Da Afghanistan Bank permits private companies to withdraw USD 25,000 a month

Amid worsening economic conditions post-Taliban takeover, the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) on Sunday said that all private companies would be allowed to withdraw USD 25,000 from their bank account once a month.

A statement from DAB received by Pajhwok Afghan News said that all private companies were permitted to withdraw the amount of cash from today onwards.

The statement said that foreign currency representatives could give USD 25,000 or its Afghanis equivalent to private companies once in four weeks.

This comes as the Taliban took control of the strife-torn country about a month ago and banking services were shut.

A few days after the collapse of Kabul, banks allowed withdrawal of only USD 200 or 20,000 Afghanis from accounts once a week.