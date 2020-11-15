COVID-19: Sri Lanka to impose lockdown in Colombo, Gampaha

Sri Lanka on Sunday decided to impose a lockdown, from 5 am tomorrow, in 25 police areas in Colombo and Gampaha districts as those areas remain high risk for COVID-19.

Daily Mirror Sri Lanka quoted Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that Maradana, Fort, Pettah, Slave Island and Dam Street police areas in the Colombo District and Kelaniya in the Gampaha District will be locked down from 5 am tomorrow while the isolation status in 19 other police areas in both districts will continue.

According to Daily Mirror, Mattakkuliya, Modara, Bloemendhal, Kotahena, Grandpass, Foreshore, Barber Street, Maligawatte, Dematagoda, Wellampitiya, Keselwatte, Borella, and Angulana in Colombo and Negombo, Ja-Ela, Ragama, Kadawatha, Wattala, and Peliyagoda police are in Gampaha remain locked down.

However, the lockdown was lifted in Horana and Ingiriya in the Kalutara District, Mawanella, and Ruwanwella in the Kegalle District, Kuliyapitiya and the Kurunegala Town in the Kurunegala district from 5 am today, Daily Mirror further reported.