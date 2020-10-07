COVID-19: Nepal reports highest single day spike with 3,439 new cases

Nepal's Covid-19 tally reached 94,253 with 3,439 new infections, the highest single-day spike reported on Wednesday.



The country also reported 15 deaths, pushing the coronavirus toll to 578. Ten men and five women died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.



Of the deceased, two women aged 66 and 72 and four men aged 45, 53, 64 and 69 were from Kathmandu. Likewise, two men "a 40-year-old and a 60-year-old" were from Morang. Three women aged 50, 72 and 71 from Siraha, Rautahat and Dang also died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, Kathmandupost reported.



Likewise, a 46-year old man from Lalitpur, a 61-year-old man from Chitwan, a 55-old-man from Rupandehi, a 76-year old man from Nawalparasi also died due to Covid-19 related complications.



So far, 68,668 individuals have made successful recovery, 1,126 of them in the past 24 hours. As of Wednesday, there are 25,007 active cases.



According to the ministry, Kathmandu Valley reported 1,684 new infections in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,296 cases were in Kathmandu, 293 in Lalitpur and 95 in Bhaktapur.



As of Wednesday, the number of cases in the Valley has reached 33,749. A total of 31,251 cases have been detected after the three district administration offices in Kathmandu Valley imposed prohibitory orders starting August 19 midnight.



The country has seen 76,259 infections and 538 deaths since July 22. There were 17,994 cases and 40 Covid-19-related deaths until July 21, when the government decided to end the nationwide lockdown after four months.



According to the ministry, 235 individuals from Bagmati Province, 136 from Province 2, 92 from Province 5, 66 from Province 1, 28 from Gandaki Province, 15 from Sudurpaschim Province, and six from Karnali Province have died of Covid-19 so far.



As of Wednesday, 1,113,485 PCR tests have been carried out across the country.



"A total of 14,209 PCR tests were performed in the past 24 hours," Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the ministry, said during a regular press briefing.



In the past 24 hours, 1,296 individuals from Kathmandu, 322 from Morang, 293 from Lalitpur, 193 from Sunsari, 131 from Chitwan,130 from Rupandehi,106 from Banke, 99 from Makwanpur,95 Bhaktapur, 78, Surkhet, 48 from Darchula, 51 from Kavrepalanchowk, 34 each from Kaski, 33 from Kapilvastu,30 from Sindhuli,25 from Kailali, Baglung and Rautahat, 22 each from Jhapa and Bardiya, 18 each from Dhanusha and Nawalparasi, 17 each from Sarlahi and Nawalparasi (West), 15 from Parsa and Siraha, 13 each from Bara,11 from Sindupalchowk, Gorkha and Kaski, 10 from Dhading tested positive for the coronavirus infection.



Infections were also recorded in nine persons each from Lamjung, Palpa, Gulmi, Salyan and Nuwakot, eight from Ramechhap, Six from Dolakha, five each from Mahottari, Dailekh and Achham, four each from Udayapur and Okhaldhunga, three each from Khotang, Parbat, Dhankuta Pyuthan and Syangja, two each from Baitadi, Rolpa, Myagdi, Bhojpur and Arghakhnachi, one each from Rukum (West), Kalikot, Dolpa and Dadeldhura districts.



"Seven districts?Morang, Sunsari, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Chitwan and Rupandehi?have more than 500 active cases," Gautam said. "Three districts?Solukhumbu, Manang and Mustang?don`t have any active cases.""As of Wednesday, 233 Covid-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across the country and 37 patients? 25 in Bagmati, six in Province 5 and four in Province 1 and 2 in Province 2 ?are on ventilator support."



Nepal on Tuesday reported 1,551 new infections and nine deaths. On Monday, Nepal reported 19 more Covid-19-related deaths, the highest single-day fatalities and 2,440 new infections. Nepal on Sunday reported 2,253 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths.



The country had reported 2,120 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths on Saturday, while there were 2,722 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths on Friday.