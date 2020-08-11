COVID-19: Bhutan announces nationwide lockdown

The government of Bhutan has declared a nationwide lockdown starting on August 11, following report of a COVID-19 positive case in Gelephu, who came in close contact with people in the capital city Thimphu, as well as major districts of Gelephu, Paro and those along the way.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said the positive case was reported in Gelephu town and the female patient had come in close contact with many people in



Paro, Thimphu and several other places.He said after medication and isolation, the patient was declared recovered.But she tested positive again on Monday after being at home for 15 days.

All schools, institutions, offices and commercial establishments will remain closed and exams will be postponed, while students and trainees in boarding facilities were told to remain on campus and follow COVID-19 protocols.



Officials attribute the slow spread of the virus in the country to early screening and monitoring at entry points, testing and sealing of borders including the closure of the only international airport at Paro, near the capital. Flights repatriating stranded nationals are allowed.



The outbreak has nevertheless crippled the tourism industry, which earned an average of $80 million in each of the last five years. Arrivals last year had risen 15% to 315,600.

