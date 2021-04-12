Clashes leave 65 dead in Afghanistan: Monitoring agency

At least 65 people were killed in clashes and terrorist attacks in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, an independent war monitoring group said on Monday.



"Over the past 24 hours, our team has documented 65 deaths, including six civilians, 12 Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) members, and 47 Taliban militants," the group, Reduction in Violence (RiV), said on its Twitter account.



The group said 35 people, including 18 Taliban militants, 12 security forces and five civilians, were also injured during the cited period, reports Xinhua news agency.



The deaths and injuries took place following 12 security incidents in six provinces of the conflict-torn country`s 34 provinces.