Blast in a Quetta market in Pakistan kills 4, including 2 police officers, several injured

A bomb went off near a police vehicle in a busy marketplace in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Monday, killing four people and injuring at least 15. The incident occurred near a parked police vehicle next to Qandhari Bazar on Shahrah-e-Iqbal in Quetta. SSP Operations retired Capt Zohaib Mohsin, told reported that the culprits were targeting the police vehicle.

“The explosives were planted in a motorcycle,” he said.

A damaged police vehicle could be seen in TV footage with a number of police personnel standing next to it.

Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that the vehicle belonged to the acting superintendent of police investigations. Cheema said that as per initial reports, an improvised explosive device was planted in the motorcycle parked behind the officer's vehicle.

Two police officers who were inside the vehicle were among the dead, SSP operations Zohaib Mohsin Baloch said.

Around four to five kg of explosive was planted in the motorcycle and was detonated using a remote control, Baloch added.

Several ambulances were seen lined up and leaving the site of the incident.

This was the second attack on police in less than 24 hours after Sunday's attack by armed men targeting personnel of the Police Eagle Squad in Quetta. Two police officers died in that incident and one was injured. One of the attackers was killed by police.

(With inputs from agencies)

