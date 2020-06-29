Bangladesh defence secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury dies of coronavirus

Bangladesh defence secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury, 58, died of coronavirus on Monday at a Dhaka hospital.

Chowdhury who was suffering from the virus was admitted in a military hospital and was put under ventilator support.

He was admitted in the intensive care unit recently after his condition deteriorated. Reports said Chowdhury died of cardiac arrest.

Chowdhury was appointed defence secretary in January this year.

Bangladesh has reported 137,787 coronavirus cases so far with 1,738 deaths.

