Bangladesh: China-funded first underwater tunnel to open in January

A Chinese-funded underwater traffic tunnel in Bangladesh is set to open in January 2023. A ceremony was held on Saturday (November 26) to commemorate completion of a key infrsastructure work. This is a first underwater tunnel in the South Asian nation. The construction was partially funded by the Exim bank of China, as per media reports. China Communications Construction Company was the builder for the tunnel.

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, runs under the Karnaphuli River in the port city of Chittagong. It was built at a cost of USD 1.1 billion.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who joined the ceremony virtually said the tunnel is expected to improve connectivity and help businesses.

Local residents also welcomed the new road tunnel and were looking forward to a reduction in travel time in Chittagong.