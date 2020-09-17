Bahrain's Prince Khalifa to lead mountaineering expedition in Nepal

Bahrain's Prince Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa is leading an eighteen-member team in an expert-level mountaineering expedition in Nepal, scaling Mt Lobuche and Mt Manaslu.

Mt. Manaslu is the world's eighth highest mountain at an altitude of 8,156 metre from sea level. Mt. Lobuche is at a height of 6,119 metres.

The contingent, which consists of 15 personnel of the Bahraini Royal Guard Defence Force and three Britons, landed in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Prince Khalifa is a member of the royal family of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the commander of Bahrain's Royal Guard.

The expedition members will have to go through COVID-19 safety procedures before beginning their mission, said a senior Nepali official.