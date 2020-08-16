At least 21 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan clashes

At least 21 Taliban militants were killed and seven others injured in clashes that erupted in two Afghan provinces on Sunday.

In the eastern Ghazni province, nine Taliban militants were killed and six others wounded when security forces attacked their position in Chahar Dewar locality of Andar district, Xinhua news agency reported.



In Badghis province, 12 militants were killed and one injured after an airstrike was launched in support of ground forces in Qarchaghi village of Qadis district.



The national security forces continue clean-up operations across Afghanistan since early this year as daily violence and clashes have been continuing in the war-torn country.