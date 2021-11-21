At least 15 dead in Myanmar pagoda drowning

At least 15 people were drowned in Myanmar while crossing a flooded causeway to reach a Buddhist temple (Pagoda). The tragedy took place on Sunday (November 21).

Thousands of worshippers were trying to reach the Kyeik Hne pagoda which lies on a rocky outcrop around three kilometres off the coast. near the town of Thanbyuzayat. The pagoda is located in southern Mon state

"We normally allow the people to come at 6:30 am but they would not listen to us and started trying to walk across too early," local official Nai Sahai Eain told AFP.

Local officials said some died when they tried to cross the poorly marked causeway, which is only around four metres wide, while the tide was too high.

More faithful were drowned as they got jostled by the crowd into the sea.

Ko Kyaw Thu, an emergency responder from Thanbyuzayat, told AFP that 15 bodies had been taken to hospital and three people were still missing.

Local resident Nai Wona told AFP the causeway was not marked out clearly enough, making it hard to navigate.

