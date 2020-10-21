At least 11 Afghan women killed in stampede near Pakistan consulate in Jalalabad

Officials have said at least 11 Afghan women were killed on Wednesday in a stampede at a stadium in Afghanistan where thousands had gathered to apply for visas near the Pakistan consulate.

The stampede occurred when the women tried to exit the stadium in Jalalabad.

At least 10 people were injured including eight women. Several senior citizens were also wounded, reports said.

Reports said at least 3,000 Afghans had congregated to collect tokens to apply for visas to travel to Pakistan.