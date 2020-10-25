Al-Qaeda mastermind killed by Afghan forces in Andar district

Al-Qaeda mastermind, Mohsen Almisri, was killed in an operation conducted by Afghan forces in Andar district of Ghazni province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Saturday.

Almisri was operating as the terrorist group key member for the Indian subcontinent.

The NDS earlier said that Almisri had succumbed to his injuries during the arrest. The Afghanistan intelligence and security service, however, later corrected its information and said Almisri was killed in Afghan forces operation in Andar district in Ghazni province.