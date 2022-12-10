Afghanistan: Taliban may put further restrictions on media, says official 

The Taliban has once again pushed margins for media in Afghanistan saying that the authorities are moving to formulate a proper set of directions, Khaama Press reported.

The announcement was made on Friday (Dec 9) by Mohammad Younis Rashid, Information and Cultural Affairs Department executive after a gathering between the media and the Taliban government, ANI reported.

The group instead of laying direct directions for freedom of media in the country puts more restrictions. The media in the country has been suffering from growth, especially after the takeover.

A local journalist Sayed Mohammad Yazdan said, "The lack of a particular roadmap is a great challenge for the media to grow, therefore, the government should introduce a single policy that would fit with media and journalism."

Several humanitarian groups have denounced the crimes committed against journalists in Afghanistan.

There has been an increase in crimes against journalists. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted, "Human rights abuses of more than 200 reporters in Afghanistan recorded by UNAMA since August 2021. Record high numbers include arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, threats and intimidation. Media in #Afghanistan is in peril. Let us all help #ProtectJournalists #EndImpunity."

According to a report by the South Asian Media Solidarity Network (SAMSN) over 45 per cent of the journalists have quit their jobs since the takeover.

