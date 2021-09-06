Afghanistan: Spokesman of Panjshir resistance leader Massoud killed, says report

Spokesperson of Afghanistan resistance leader Ahmad Massoud was reportedly killed on Sunday. Various Afghanistan media reported that Fahim Dashti was killed. It was also reported that General Abdul Wudod Zara of the resistance forces was also dead.

"Regretfully, The National Resistance of Afghanistan lost two companions in the holy resistance against oppression and aggression today. Mr. Fahim Dashty, NRF spokesperson, and General Abdul Wudod Zara were martyred. May their memory be eternal," the Afghan resistance front was quoted as saying by the Samaa News.

A day earlier, Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance forces in Afghanistan`s northeastern province of Panjshir said resistance forces are ready to cease fighting and start negotiations if the Taliban leave the province. The Panjshir Valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months. The war over Panjshir province escalated from Friday night.

Panjshir is considered to be akin to an impregnable fortress due to the geography that enables the defender to hold out for long against any attackers.

(With inputs from agencies)