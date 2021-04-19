Afghanistan ready for coalition forces' pull out: President Ghani

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said that the country has long been ready for the US and NATO-led coalition forces` withdrawal.



Ghani made the remarks during a security personnel medal-awarding ceremony held here on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.



"After two years, we are fully prepared for the day and we have a comprehensive plan for their withdrawal," he said.



The President added that the 350,000-member strong security forces were fully prepared to protect the country.



Ghani also reiterated that the Afghan government is committed to the peace talks with the Taliban and that it is now up to the latter to act on it.



US President Joe Biden on April 14 announced the unconditional withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by September which will end the 20-year old war.



Biden said that it has been 10 years since former Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden`s death, and it is time to end America`s war in the country and to bring US troops home.



Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that achieving a peace deal after the withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan is one of the priorities of the group but added that it will select the military option if the efforts could not get the expected outcome, TOLO News reported.