Afghanistan: Blast in Kabul injures two civilians

Two roadside bomb blasts rocked Kabul on Sunday morning, police said. The first blast took place in Bagh Dawood area of Paghman district, with no immediate report of casualties, according to police, it was followed by another blast in in Kot-e Sangi of the capital, leaving two wounded.

According to the reports, two civilians were injured in the blasts.

Meanwhile, Afghans from all walks of life have largely welcomed the much awaited face-to-face talks between the Kabul government and the Taliban in Doha, but were cautious about the outcome of the "complicated process" to bring about lasting peace in the war-torn country after decades of conflict.

The intra-Afghan talks opened in Doha on Saturday at a ceremony attended by senior officials from different countries, including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, reports Xinhua news agency.

(With inputs from agencies)