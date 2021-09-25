Afghanistan: Blast in Jalalabad kills 1, injures 7, says report

A blast was reported to have taken place in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city. Ariana News reported that blast claimed a life and injured seven people. It cited Nangarhar province officials who confirmed the news to the portal.

The news report said that Taliban officials did not provide details but quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Taliban convoy was hit by a roadside mine.

Sources have been quoted to say that a Talibani had been killed and those injured included civilians.

(More info awaited)