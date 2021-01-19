Afghan President Ghani, NATO chief Stoltenberg discuss peace talks

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg held a phone conversation during which they discussed the peace talks between the Kabul government and the Taliban, an official statement said here on Tuesday.



The two sides on Monday discussed "the Afghan peace process and NATO`s continued support for Afghanistan Defense and Security forces", Xinhua news agency quoted the statement issued by Ghani`s office as saying.



"NATO remains committed to supporting the Afghan Defense and Security forces and continues its mission to train, advise and assist the forces," the statement quoted Stoltenberg as saying.



The development comes as the second round began on January 5 after a three-week break.



This round will focus on a ceasefire and reduction in violence in the war-torn country, TOLO news reported.



The peace negotiations, which formally kicked-off in September 2020, witnessed a breakthrough last month after the two sides agreed on procedural rules for the talks.



They also confirmed to have exchanged their lists about the agenda of the peace talks.