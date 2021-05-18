Afghan air raids kill 12 Taliban terrorists in eastern Logar province

A total of 12 Taliban terrorists have been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck a Taliban hideout in the Azra district of the eastern Logar province on Monday, said an army statement released Tuesday.



Acting on a tip-off, the planes targeted the hideout in the Kozachatrakai area of the restive Azra district late Monday night, killing 12 armed militants on the spot and injuring three others, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.



Seven motorbikes and a number of arms and ammunition were also destroyed during the airstrikes, the statement added.



Taliban militants have intensified activities since the formal start of the U.-led forces pull out from Afghanistan on May 1 and are active in parts of Logar province.