Kathmandu, Nepal

At least 31 people were injured on Sunday when a bus they were travelling in overturned near a bridge in Nepal's Dhading district, police said.

One of the injured is in critical condition, they said, adding that he has been sent to a hospital in Kathmandu.

The bus carrying 41 passengers, which was en route Western Nepal's Bardia district from Kathmandu, overturned when the driver was taking a turn near the Hugdi bridge at Beni Ghatrorang area in Dhading, police said.

At least 31 passengers were injured in the accident. They were rescued by the locals and police and are undergoing treatment at Malekhu and Gajuri primary health centres.