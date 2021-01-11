2021 will mark end of problems between India and Nepal: Prime Minister Oli to WION

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in an exclusive conversation with WION claimed that the country's relationship with India is "far better than before". He also said that 2021 will be the year when there will no problems between the two countries. "The year 2021 will be the year when we declare that between Nepal and India - there are no problems at all", Oli said.

While talking about his claims regarding the territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, Oli said that Nepal controlled the territories for over 146 years. "For 146 years, the territories of Limpiyadhura, Liplekh and Kalapani were under our control. But in 1962, there was Indian Army in Kalapani and the area was not in our use, so now we have to talk thoroughly, calmly, with evidence, with proofs, with history", he told WION.

He further said that Nepal, as a country is not in the position to claim the territory of China or India be in terms of size, strength, or anything else. He topped it off with the following - "But we must claim our territory".

"During the time of British India, we had a fight, and after that, we are gradually developing our friendship, and now we are in the final stage of completing our ties to develop them to newer heights", he added.

"During the time of British India, we had a fight, and after that, we are gradually developing our friendship, and now we are in the final stage of completing our ties to develop them to newer heights", he added.

"Earlier, there were so many problems... There were military security check-posts in the northern border of Nepal for many years", he said.

"Matrika Prasad Koirala when he became PM, immediately visited India and signed agreements to install about 17 security check-posts in the northern border of Nepal", he additionally claimed.

Chinese check posts in northern Nepal?

"In the northern border, there are no Chinese check posts and we don't allow any side. We will not allow them [Chinese] to put their military check-posts inside our territory", the PM claimed.

On issues with China and India, the leader said the following - "Simply speaking, there are no problems with China, and with India also. Now we have a small problem - of the three territories [with India]. The year 2021st will be the year when we declare that between Nepal and India - there are no problems at all", he said.