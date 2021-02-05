16 Afghan security force members killed in Taliban attack

An attack carried out by Taliban terrorists claimed lives of 16 Afghanistan securitymen and injure two others. The attack took place in Tap-e-Akhtar area in Kunduz province.

Rabbani Rabbani, member of the provincial council in Kunduz said that two security force members when taken hostage.

More details on the attack are not available so far. The attack comes amidst a sharp increase in violence in the country despite the ongoing efforts for peace.

(With ANI inputs)