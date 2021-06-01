12 killed, 3 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Punjab

At least twelve persons were killed in Pakistan's Punjab province on Monday in separate incidents due to dreadful storm, heavy rainfall and lightning strike and electrocution, Pak media reported.

At least 10 people lost their lives in Okara including eight of a family in Tariqabad due to the roof collapse of a house. Rescue sources said that those among the injured including women and children following the roof collapse incident.

However, local people and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

In another incident, a person died after a wall fell on him when he was walking beside it in Hujra Shah Muqeem area of the Okara district, in Punjab province.



Heavy rains and strong winds have caused damages to houses in the residential areas.

(With inputs from agencies)