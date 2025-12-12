/World’s first space hotel Voyager Station to launch in 2027: Facilities, design, and how it will sustain in orbit

World's first space hotel is set to launch in 2027. It is a milestone for space tourism, which has long been imagined. A California-based company, Above: Space Development Corporation, is going to open a commercial space hotel, Voyager Station, in orbit. Something that has been only imagined in science fiction movies will now become reality, the world's first orbital resort with every possible facility like dining restaurants, fully-stocked bars, a gym, a concert hall, and even a cinema.

How will Voyager Station sustain in orbit?

The hotel will spin 1.5 rotations per minute, through centrifugal force it will replicate the moon's (one-sixth of the Earth's) gravity, and then gradually it will try to replicate Mars or even Earth to make the stay feasible for people. The rotating wheel concept was envisioned by Wernher von Braun. The hotel will maintain its orbit by a mixture of inertia and centripetal force through forward momentum and Earth's original gravity. The concept was there since 1900, first attributed to Russian school teacher Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, later popularised by the German rocket scientist Wernher von Braun.

The Voyager Station