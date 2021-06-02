Why NASA is sending bioluminescent baby squids, tardigrades into space on June 3

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is attempting another uncanny space experiment by planning to send creatures from Earth into space. With a goal to send 5,000 tardigrades and 128 glow-in-the-dark baby squids into space, the agency hopes to better understand the cosmic secrets of life in space.

The creatures will be dispatched to the International Space Station (ISS) next week - part of SpaceX’s 22nd cargo mission to the station. The tardigrades and baby squids will be onboard a Falcon 9 rocket on June 3, taking off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA at 1.29 pm local time.

What's so special about tardigrades?

Scientists hope to find answers to life in space through this experiment. Tardigrades are small creatures - only a millimetre long! Besides being tiny, the creatures are masters of survival in extremely tough conditions.

Even in the face of extreme radiation and pressure - the kind that would crush most living beings, the creatures can survive! Owing to this survival superpower, the creatures could help scientists pursue highly useful research aboard the space station. Scientists will attempt to decipher specific genes that allow the creature to survive in extreme natural surroundings.

Why squids that glow in the dark?

Scientists are also sending a species of baby squid known as bobtail (Euprymna scolopes) to the International Space Station. These have a special characteristic - the ability to glow in the dark!

Measuring just 3 millimetres long, the squids glow in the dark owing to an organ which produces light from within, receiving assistance from bioluminescent bacteria to glow when the lights go out. The most astonishing thing about this phenomena is that it’s not inbuilt - the bacteria that light the squids up are accumulated from the ocean over time.

Researchers will insert the bacteria into baby squids before they take off for space travels. By sending these two creatures in space, scientists hope to understand how microbes in space interact with animal tissue from Earth.

