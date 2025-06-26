/Who is Jahnavi Dangeti? The 23-year-old set to join Titan’s 2029 space flight

Jahnavi Dangeti, a 23-year-old from Palakollu in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district, has been selected as an Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for a 2029 space mission led by Titan Space Industries, a US-based private space research agency. The mission, set to launch in 2029, will be commanded by retired NASA astronaut Colonel William McArthur Jr. It will involve orbiting the Earth twice, with nearly three hours of continuous zero gravity, designed for scientific research and human spaceflight advancement. Jahnavi’s selection is an important step in India’s growing presence in international private space efforts.

Who is she?

Jahnavi, who studied Electronics and Communication Engineering at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab, was the first Indian to complete NASA’s International Air and Space Program (IASP). She was also the youngest foreign Analog Astronaut at the Analog Astronaut Training Centre in Poland. Her past work includes contributions to asteroid discovery through the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC), and public engagement in STEM outreach, including talks at ISRO events and NITs. Her astronaut training begins in 2026 and will span spacecraft systems, simulations, survival drills, and medical evaluations.

Path to Titan Orbital Port Space Station

The 2029 mission is tied to the Titan Orbital Port, an advanced space infrastructure project by Titan Space Industries. The five-hour flight will allow crew members to experience two sunrises and two sunsets while in orbit. Jahnavi’s participation will make her one of the few Indians to be directly involved in building future off-Earth habitats. She has previously trained in zero-gravity simulations, space suit operations, and planetary mission conditions, part of her wider preparation for long-duration missions.