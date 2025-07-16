/What makes a person PSYCHOPATH? Scientists reveal the problem with their brain

The brains of psychopaths are different from a normal person, a study has found. Certain specifications in their brain are not the same as most people, and this could be a contributing factor in making them psychopaths. People diagnosed with the conditions are often known to exhibit violent behaviour that can sometimes border on the extreme. Psychopaths are not always apparent to the world. Such people can have sudden outbursts. Sometimes their behaviour can prove to be harmful to others. Researchers from German and American universities used the Julich-Brain Atlas to identify specific brain structures in such people to understand their link with antisocial behaviour. They identified distinct neural networks pointing at structural brain differences in psychopaths. The study was carried out by scientists from Forschungszentrum Jülich, RWTH Aachen University, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Georg-August University (Germany), and the University of Pennsylvania on 39 men diagnosed with psychopathy. Also Read: 'Our sleeping brains...': Too many bad dreams? You might be ageing faster than others

Brain regions of psychopaths are not same as regular people

The researchers analysed their structural MRI scans and compared them to a control group with matching key characteristics. They used the Psychopathy Check-List (PCL-R) tool to look at two primary components: interpersonal-affective traits (factor 1) and lifestyle-antisocial behaviour (factor 2). Individuals with higher scores on factor 2 are known to have antisocial tendencies. The study found that such people had reduced volumes in several brain regions, like the basal ganglia, thalamus and basal forebrain, along with a similar occurrence in parts of the brainstem (pons), cerebellum, and cortical regions. All these brain regions are responsible for helping a person regulate their emotions, impulse control and social behaviour. Factor 1 traits, such as pathological lying and lack of empathy, had weaker associations.

Who is a psychopath?