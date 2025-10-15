Have you ever wondered what happens when you are closest to death? A new study has found that the human body experiences vivid perceptions such as floating outside one’s body, moving through a tunnel toward a bright light, or feeling an overwhelming sense of peace. The latest study by the University of Virginia (UVA) came as a little help in the study of the mystery of death. Researchers found that roughly 15% of severely ill patients who survive life-threatening medical crises report experiencing this phenomenon.

Scientists at UVA’s Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences surveyed 167 individuals who claimed to have undergone an NDE. The findings of the research were published in Psychology of Consciousness: Theory, Research and Practice. It said that such moments can leave a permanent mark on a human's life.

It has also been reported that around 70 per cent of people experience a shift in their religious or spiritual beliefs after their experience of death. Also, they fear less of death.

Around 64% of participants sought professional or spiritual support, while 78% found it helpful; many said they struggled to find understanding.