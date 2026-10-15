/UK plans to launch 'space claws' by 2029 to deal with defunct satellites

The UK Space Agency has signed a deal with satellite builder ClearSpace to build a spacecraft that will capture defunct satellites in orbit and drag them to die in Earth's atmosphere. This "Space Binman" has officially been named the UK Active Debris Removal Programme. It will have four specialised grabbing arms to catch falling satellites that no longer work and could pose a threat to others in the orbit.

The claws will grab the satellites and move them gently out of orbit and into Earth's atmosphere to break apart and burn up. It is targeting to take down two British satellites that will soon become space debris. Later, it will be parked in a safe orbit and used again to safely dispose other satellites.