This young star is throwing 'tantrums', here is what it means

We all have days when we are so bored of life we find excuses to evade tasks that give us a (literal and metaphorical) headache. Our creativity is at its best to churn up reasons to dodge whatever it is that's coming our way. When we are young, these are called tantrums. When we are adults, its called 'Nope, bye'.

It appears stars throw 'tantrums' too. But unlike their mortal counterparts here on Earth, these tantrums cause something very spectacular in space.

So one such thing has been captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. This 'tantrum' is an energetic outburst from a star. Why is it being termed 'tantrum'? Well the star is very young. Just imagine an annoying, loudmouth of a kid in a movie hall and you'll get the drift. His outbursts are hard to ignore during your ruined movie date.

Talking about science again, the star in question is being formed in Orion Nebula. The outburst from this extremely young star consists of incandescent jet of gas travelling at supersonic speed through space. This jet collides with star-forming material like dust around the young star and makes it glow. This visual spectacle gives rise to what are called Herbig-Haro objects.

Herbig-Haro object formed by jets from this star has been termed HH34. It was studied by Hubble telescope extensively from 1994-2007 and the space telescope continues to make these observations.