SpaceX's Starship launch LIVE | Most powerful rocket ever set for maiden launch

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has asked everyone to keep their expectations from the launch grounded since it is not uncommon for a rocket to experience some kind of failure on its initial outing.

"It's the first launch of a very complicated, gigantic rocket, so it might not launch. We're going to be very careful, and if we see anything that gives us concern, we will postpone the launch," he told a Twitter Spaces event.

"If we do launch, I would consider anything that does not result in the destruction of the launch pad itself to be a win."