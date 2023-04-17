SpaceX's Starship launch LIVE | Most powerful rocket ever set for maiden launch
Elon Musk's SpaceX completed final preparations early on Monday to launch the most powerful rocket ever, the new Starship rocket system, to space for the first time. It will take a brief but highly anticipated uncrewed test flight from the Gulf Coast of Texas. At 394 feet high, the two-stage rocketship is taller than the Statue of Liberty. It is due for a blastoff from the SpaceX facility at Boca Chica, Texas, at 9 am ET. SpaceX will begin its webcast 45 minutes before launch at 8:15 am ET.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has asked everyone to keep their expectations from the launch grounded since it is not uncommon for a rocket to experience some kind of failure on its initial outing.
"It's the first launch of a very complicated, gigantic rocket, so it might not launch. We're going to be very careful, and if we see anything that gives us concern, we will postpone the launch," he told a Twitter Spaces event.
"If we do launch, I would consider anything that does not result in the destruction of the launch pad itself to be a win."
Starship rocket system comprises a huge first-stage booster, called Super Heavy, and an upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship. Prototypes Ship 24 and Booster 7 will be used during the test flight. The entire flight is expected to take around 90 minutes. It will start at Starbase, fly east over the Gulf of Mexico and between the Straits of Florida, and finish off near Hawaii.
