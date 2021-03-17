Scientists reveal how hot Antarctica will be by 2044 due to climate change

Climate change is altering life on our planet in all ways possible: climate patterns have become more unpredictable, bizarre weather is the new normal, and extreme temperatures a common occurrence across the world.

Now, scientists have predicted the temperature of Antarctic peninsula in the coming decades. By 2044, the temperature in Arctic will increase by 0.5 to 1.5 degree Celsius, the study posits.

Precipitation in the peninsula is also expected to increase by 5-10 per cent around the same time. Precipitation is a threat to ice if it appears in the form of rain.

Lead author of the study, David Bromwich from The Ohio State University was quoted by IANS as saying - “We are concerned about these findings. We’ve been seeing overall quite big changes on the peninsula, generally getting warmer and ice shelves and glaciers discharging into the ocean”.



Antarctica is one of the fastest-warming regions on the planet, especially since the 1950s. The most affected part is situated in western Antarctica, and is largely covered in mountains. The highest peak is 10,600 feet high!

The study, which was published in the journal Climate Dynamics, takes into account simulations of 19 global climate models. The highest drop in temperatures of 2 degrees Celsius is expected to plague Antarctica between autumn and winter.



But the summer temperatures pose a bigger threat to the peninsula’s ice. This implies the peninsula faces the double threat - of warmer temperatures, and potential precipitation in the form of rain, as opposed to snow.