/Ring of fire solar eclipse as seen from space and Antarctica | Photos inside

A stunning image of the annular solar eclipse that occurred on February 17 has been captured from space. The European Space Agency (ESA) released a photo taken by the PROBA-2 satellite. Any pictures of the solar eclipse were difficult to obtain from Earth, as it was only visible in Antarctica and a few places off its coast. The agency also released a photo taken from the Concordia Station in Antarctica, the best viewing point on Earth. The moon moved in front of the sun to create a ring of fire that reportedly remained visible for two minutes from the station. "Because the Moon was at a more distant point along its elliptical orbit around Earth, it didn't entirely cover the Sun and left a ‘ring of fire'," ESA wrote. The space agency said that as the spacecraft flew around Earth, it captured the eclipse four times. It stated that the "perfect ring of fire" occurred at 11:31 Universal Time. PROBA-2 hosts two primary instruments that specifically observe the sun and other instruments to study space weather.

See photos of annular solar eclipse

Ring of fire solar eclipse as seen from Antarctica. Photograph: (European Space Agency)

Ring of fire solar eclipse as seen by ESA spacecraft. Photograph: (European Space Agency)

What causes ring of fire eclipse?

The ring of fire eclipse happens because the moon appears slightly smaller than the sun in the sky. The moon passes directly between the sun and Earth, but doesn't cover our star entirely, which leaves a halo around it. This is what gives the eclipse the name "ring of fire". Some researchers clicked a photo of the eclipse from the Italian-French Concordia research station as well. Meanwhile, a partial solar eclipse was seen from the southern tip of Chile and Argentina, as well as southern Africa.

