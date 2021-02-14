Obesity killed more than smoking did: Study

Smoking is injurious to health. There is no doubt about that and everyone should refrain from smoking. But other ailments connected with our lifestyle are increasingly giving competition to things that kill us. A new study has found that obesity and excess body fat may have contributed to more deaths than smoking in England and Scotland. The new research has been published in open-access journal BMC Public Health.

Between 2003 and 2017, the percentage of deaths attributable to smoking is calculated to have decreased from 23.1 per cent to 19.4 per cent while deaths attributable to obesity and excess body fat are calculated to have increased from 17.9 per cent to 23.1 per cent. The authors estimate that deaths attributable to obesity and excess body fat overtook those attributable to smoking in 2014.

"For several decades smoking has been a major target of public health interventions as it is a leading cause of avoidable deaths. As a result, the prevalence of smoking has fallen in the United Kingdom. At the same time the prevalence of obesity has increased. Our research indicates that, since 2014, obesity and excess body fat may have contributed to more deaths in England and Scotland than smoking," said Jim Pell (Glasgow University).

To examine changes in the prevalence of smoking, obesity and excess body fat in adults, the authors analysed data collected between 2003 and 2017 as part of the Health Surveys for England, and Scottish Health Surveys, on 192,239 adults across England and Scotland, who were 50 years old on average.

