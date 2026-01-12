/Monster 'cosmic hamburger' shows signs of major activity that points to something huge

A "cosmic hamburger", one of the biggest planet-forming disks of gas and dust, or protoplanetary disks, has revealed a surprise. Scientists have detected the first signs of planet formation in this system. Known as Gomez's Hamburger (GoHam), its dense gas layers have been spotted with hints that planets might soon be born in this system. GoHam appears like a burger from Earth because it is seen edge-on with stacked layers of gas that look like "buns" rotating around a young star that makes up the "burger" in this case. The dust and other particles sit in the middle, while the gas takes up an enormous amount of space, spreading to a width of 2,000 times the distance between the sun and the Earth. Its height was a mind-boggling several 100 times this area. This makes it the biggest protoplanetary disk ever seen in the universe. The team observed the disk through the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), a powerful array of 66 radio antennas located in northern Chile. "GoHam gives us a rare and clear view of the vertical and radial structure of a very large, nearly edge‑on disk," lead researcher Charles Law of the University of Virginia said in a statement.

He added that GoHam is a "benchmark system for testing detailed models of how disks evolve and form planets." He added that it is the "perfect laboratory for understanding how giant planets can form far from their star" because of "the combination of extreme disk size, strong asymmetries, winds, and potential planet formation." They can also understand how the birth of planets "reshapes the surrounding gas and dust."

Dust grains, gases and signs of planet formation