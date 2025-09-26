/Microplastics discovery deep inside human bones sends alarm bells ringing

Microplastics continue to be a menace to the environment and human health. Scientists have revealed that they have found traces of microplastics inside the bones as well. A meta-analysis carried out by a group of researchers reviewed currently available data on the impacts of microplastics on human bones. The meta-analysis showed that microplastics "were recently detected in human bone tissue." They have been a cause of concern for years as experts point to the various health hazards posed by them. Medical practitioners have previously flagged the ill effects of microplastics on human health. They are now also seen to be causing bone diseases. Rodrigo Bueno de Oliveira, one of the authors of the meta-analysis, said, "Although osteometabolic diseases are relatively well understood, there's a gap in our knowledge regarding the influence of microplastics on the development of these diseases." According to Science Daily, Oliveira has called for further investigation into the causal link between microplastics and bone disease.

Microplastics can hinder red and white blood cell formation

However, the little that we already know about microplastics and bone health has also raised huge concerns among doctors. Notably, microplastics are already known to affect cell viability, modify gene expression, and trigger inflammatory responses. If microplastics are indeed penetrating into human bones, then it is a major problem. Both bones and bone marrow play important roles in maintaining human and animal health. If microplastics enter these areas of our body, they could cause huge issues. Red and white blood cells and platelets form inside the bone marrow, and their blood-cell-creating functions are essential for survival. Authors of the meta-analysis state that they have evidence that shows microplastics can hinder the above functions.