/ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla to take ‘Joy’ to space: Swan toy to join Axiom crew aboard ISS

The Axiom-4 mission has a confirmed launch date, and when the Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 10, 2025, it will carry four astronauts, scientific equipment, and a small plush swan named ‘Joy’. The soft toy is set to travel aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon, marking a very unique and symbolic part of the mission.

‘Joy’ will act as the mission’s zero-gravity indicator, which is a longstanding custom in crewed spaceflight. Often, astronauts carry a small object that begins to float once the spacecraft reaches orbit visibly signalling the onset of microgravity. This practice began in 1961 with Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, who carried a doll during his Vostok flight. Ever since, soft toys have accompanied astronauts in both Russian and American missions, including recent SpaceX flights.

A collective choice

This time, the Ax-4 crew collectively selected a swan as the object of choice. During the pre-flight media briefing, the four-member international crew shared the meaning behind their decision. For Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force, who will serve as pilot, the swan has cultural and philosophical importance.

Shukla said the swan represents the ability to separate milk from water, a metaphor for discernment. He added that carrying ‘Joy’ will keep him grounded in his cultural values and prepared for the mission ahead.

Cultural Symbolism and Crew Unity

Commander Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and the leader of the Axiom-4 mission, explained that ‘Joy’, the swan also serves as a shared cultural emblem. While the swan represents wisdom in India, it represents resilience in Poland and grace in Hungary. She said the toy reflects unity among all the four participating nations. Once in orbit, ‘Joy’ will float inside the capsule, captured on camera for mission observers.

With the Axiom 4 mission, Shubhanshu Shukla is set to become the second Indian to fly in space, after Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 Soviet mission. He is also the first Indian to join an international commercial human spaceflight. The Ax-4 crew includes astronauts from the US, Poland, and Hungary, each making history for their nations.

Originally scheduled for May 29, the mission was delayed to 10 June due to weather and readiness factors. The team will spend two weeks or 14 days in space, aboard the International Space Station, conducting about 60 experiments and outreach activities.