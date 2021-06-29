Ground temperatures hit 118 degrees in the arctic circle

According to newly released satellite photos, the ground temperature in at least one site in Siberia reached 118 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celsius) on the shortest day of the year.

It's another hot Siberian summer, and it won't be the last. That’s bad news for permafrost.

The European Space Agency's Copernicus Sentinel satellites measured the 118-degree-Fahrenheit temperature on the ground in Verkhojansk, Yakutia, Eastern Siberia.

Other high temperatures in the region included 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) in Govorovo and 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius) in Saskylah, which set a new record for the city.

Heat waves are expected to grow more often and strong as global temperatures rise as a result of climate change, and their effects will be more widespread.

Rising mercury levels have aided in the destructive floods and forest fires that have become more common in Siberia.

They are also causing permafrost to melt, which covers around two-thirds of Russia's vast land.

(With inputs from agencies)