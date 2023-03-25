Explained | Artificial Intelligence and screening of breast cancer

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been in the news in recent months with many questioning whether will it replace humans in the workforce in future. Many people globally have started using AI for tasks such as writing emails, article summaries, cover letters, etc. AI is also being used in the field of medicine to search medical data and uncover insights to help improve health outcomes and patient experiences.

Cancer- a disease in which some of the body’s cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body- continues to plague countries. And among all types of cancer, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer occurring in women globally. Several factors including genetics, lifestyle, and the environment have contributed to the rise in the prevalence of breast cancer among women.

Proper screening for early diagnosis and treatment is an essential factor when combating the disease.

According to a report published in the PubMed Central (PMC) journal in October last year, faster and more accurate results are some of the benefits of AI methods in breast cancer screening.

Use of AI in breast cancer screening

Breast cancer is more effective to treat if diagnosed early and the effectiveness of treatment at the later stages is poor. The report in the PMC titled- "Artificial Intelligence in Breast Cancer Screening and Diagnosis" says that the incorporation of AI into screening methods is a relatively new and emerging field that is very promising in the early detection of breast cancer, thus resulting in a better prognosis of the condition.

"Human intelligence has always triumphed over every other form of intelligence on this planet. The defining feature of human intelligence is the ability to use previous knowledge, adapt to new conditions, and identify meaning in patterns. The success of AI lies in the capacity to reproduce the same abilities," it adds.

Incorporating AI into the screening methods such as the examination of biopsy slides enhances the treatment success rate. Machine learning and deep learning are some of the important aspects of AI which are required in breast cancer imaging.

Machine learning is used to store a large dataset, which is later used to train prediction models and interpret generalisations. On the other hand, deep learning- the newest branch of machine learning- works by establishing a system of artificial neural networks that can classify and recognise images, as per the report.

Concerning breast cancer treatment, the use of AI for early detection by making use of data obtained by radiomics and biopsy slides is done. This is backed by a global effort to manufacture learning algorithms for understanding mammograms by reducing the number of false positives as an outcome.

"AI has increased the odds of identifying metastatic breast cancer in whole slide images of lymph node biopsy. Because people's risk factors and predispositions differ, AI algorithms operate differently in different populations," the report further says.

Challenges of AI in breast cancer treatment

AI seems a very helpful tool when it comes to treating cancer. It has shown impressive outcomes and there is a possibility that it can change every method of treatment which is used presently. However, there are some challenges.

The report, published in the PMC journal in October last year, says that a concerning question is where can one draw the line between AI and human intelligence. "AI is based on data collected from populations. Therefore, a disparity is sure to rise when it comes to the development of data on people belonging to different socioeconomic conditions," it adds and points out that cancer is one particular disease that has indices that vary across different races.

Studies relating to the efficiency of AI have certain set outcomes that can be used to assess their standards and credibility. And for AI machines to be accepted, people must be able to independently replicate and produce the machine like any other scientific finding. This implies a common code must be available to all, and it is only possible if data is shared with everyone equally.

AI models used for managing cancer are centred on image data, and the report says the problem with this aspect is the underutilisation of patient histories saved as electronic health records in hospitals.

"Easy-to-access databases and user-friendly software must be incorporated into the software systems of hospitals worldwide, which is a difficult task at the moment."

One of the biggest challenges is building trust among doctors to make their decisions with the help of AI, and adequate training must be provided to doctors on how to use this technology.

Another challenge is that there are a lot of ethical risks to consider while using AI methods which include data confidentiality, privacy violation, the autonomy of patients, and consent. But the report said that many measures are taken to prevent any violation of confidentiality and legislation to keep a check on malpractices.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE